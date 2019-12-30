Home Nation

CRPF blames Priyanka Gandhi for scooter ride, denies security breach

The force, which provides her armed commandos under the 'Z+' category of security cover to her, said the Congress leader undertook "unscheduled" movement without intimation.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra salute during the flag hoisting ceremony on party's 135th foundation day at UPCC HQ in Lucknow

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has found Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, allegedly violating three counts of security norms, while giving a slip to cops to reach the house of arrested retired police officer-turned activist SR Darapuri last Saturday in Lucknow.

As per a statement issued on Monday, the CRPF authorities not only advised the Congress general secretary to be more careful in future but also rebutted the charges levelled by her against UP police officer Abhay Mishra. The Congress general secretary had accused Mishra, the circle officer of Hazratganj, of entering the premises of the bungalow in Lucknow where she was staying without permission alleging a breach of protocol.

In fact, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Z-plus category protectee and her security is the responsibility of CRPF.

However, when the Congress general secretary was asked about an alleged breach of security norms by her, she scoffed as an insignificant issue.

The Congress leader’s office had complained that Abhay Mishra got into a heated exchange of words with CRPF personnel on the detail of her programme and threatened not to let her take even “two steps” out of the premises.

The CRPF statement said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s programme for December 28 was shared with UP Police a day earlier. The programme had the mention of just one visit of Gandhi to the Congress headquarters in Lucknow for the party’s foundation function.

“Circle officer Hazaratganj, Abhay Mishra, visited the place of Gandhi’s stay to enquire about her detailed programme of the day on the morning of December 28. The detailed programme was not communicated by the personal staff of the Congress leader to the local police, said the CRPF statement issued by CRPF’s Inspector General Pankaj Kumar Singh.  It, however, claimed that  there was no breach in security by the police official.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to UP state capital Lucknow turned controversial on Saturday after she attempted to visit the house of a retired IPS officer SR Darapuri who had been arrested during the protests against the citizenship law on December 20.

The local police had stopped Priyanka Gandhi’s vehicle when she took a different route from the one prescribed in her programme. She gave the police a slip, and according to a local Congress leader, walked for a few km and rode pillion on a scooty with a state Congress leader. She did eventually reach Darapuri’s house.

In her statements to the media later, Priyanka Gandhi had also accused the female police official of manhandling her. However, it was vehemently denied by Dr
Archana Singh, Additinal SP, the police officer concerned who was deployed as Gandhi’s security incharge.

The CRPF statement also elaborated on three security violations by Priyanka Gandhi on December 28. The ride on a scooty was one of them. “Unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL (advanced security liaison) could not be conducted. The protectee used non-BR (bullet-resistant) civil vehicle without PSO (personal security officer) and the protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider,” said the CRPF statement.

Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit, the statement said, adding that such security violations were conveyed to the protectee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Priyanka Gandhi Security breach CRPF Z+ security
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp