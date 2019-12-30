Home Nation

Hemant Soren Cabinet convenes three-day Jharkhand Assembly session from January 6

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren meets with local public after swearing-In-ceremony at Birsa Chowk in Ranchi Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

RANCHI: The first meeting of the Hemant Soren Cabinet in Jharkhand on Sunday decided to convene a three-day session of the assembly from January 6.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will deliver the inaugural address at 11.30 am, an official release said.

Chaired by Soren and attended by three of his ministers who took oath earlier in the day, the cabinet also decided to clear arrears of para-teachers, contractual employees, Anganwadi workers and student scholarships.

Directions have been issued to fill-up vacancies in government departments, the release said, adding, fast track courts would to be set up in every district to speed up trials of cases relating to sexual offences.

The cabinet decided to initiate action in withdrawing cases against those who were part of protests against the amendment to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act in the last few years.

Asked who would be the Speaker of the assembly, a Congress leader told PTI: "Besides Marandi, former minister and senior Congress leader Rajendra Prasad Singh appears to be in the race for Speaker's post."

JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday took oath as Jharkhand chief minister for a second time at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and regional satraps.

Former assembly speaker and Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were the other three ministers who took oath after Soren.

