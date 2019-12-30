Mulayam Singh discharged from Mumbai hospital
The 80-year-old leader was admitted to the Mumbai hospital three days ago on doctors' advice after he complained of abdominal pain, a close aide of his said.
Published: 30th December 2019 12:43 AM | Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:43 AM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday afternoon.
"He was admitted for abdominal complaints. After completing the treatment course, he was discharged today and flew back to Lucknow," the aide said.