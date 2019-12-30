Home Nation

PDP reiterates demand for release of detained political leaders in J&K

PDP leader Surinder Choudhary underscored the need for releasing the incarcerated political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The PDP reiterated its demand for the release of Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders on Sunday while asserting that the prevalent situation in the region was undermining the very idea of democracy.

It also said the current situation was bringing back the memories of the Emergency days.

"For peace to prevail, the government has to shun its proverbial ostrich approach and ascertain the situation, which is grim and worrisome," People's Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary and former MLC Surinder Choudhary said.

Addressing a meeting at the party head office here, he underscored the need for releasing the incarcerated political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also took stock of the arrangements being made to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of party founder and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Choudhary also urged the government to provide immediate relief to the farmers in Jammu as well as in Kashmir, who suffered massive losses due to an unprecedented snowfall and heavy rains early this winter.

He urged the government to adopt a long-term strategy to cope with the agrarian crisis looming large, with those associated with the farming sector bearing the brunt.

Stating that the bunkers built by the government for the people in the frontier regions were inadequate and did not have basic facilities, the PDP leader requested the government to review the process afresh so that in times of hostilities between India and Pakistan, poor people were not exposed to hardships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PDP Surinder Choudhary Article 370
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp