PDP reiterates demand for release of detained political leaders in J&K

By PTI

JAMMU: The PDP reiterated its demand for the release of Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders on Sunday while asserting that the prevalent situation in the region was undermining the very idea of democracy.

It also said the current situation was bringing back the memories of the Emergency days.

"For peace to prevail, the government has to shun its proverbial ostrich approach and ascertain the situation, which is grim and worrisome," People's Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary and former MLC Surinder Choudhary said.

Addressing a meeting at the party head office here, he underscored the need for releasing the incarcerated political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also took stock of the arrangements being made to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of party founder and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Choudhary also urged the government to provide immediate relief to the farmers in Jammu as well as in Kashmir, who suffered massive losses due to an unprecedented snowfall and heavy rains early this winter.

He urged the government to adopt a long-term strategy to cope with the agrarian crisis looming large, with those associated with the farming sector bearing the brunt.

Stating that the bunkers built by the government for the people in the frontier regions were inadequate and did not have basic facilities, the PDP leader requested the government to review the process afresh so that in times of hostilities between India and Pakistan, poor people were not exposed to hardships.