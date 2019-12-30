Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi wants to walk with 'Gajwa-e-Hind' of Pakistan: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

The Begusarai MP also defended Meerut SP Akhilesh Singh for the latter's 'Go to Pakistan comment' during the anti-CAA protests.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:14 PM

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Making a frontal attack on the Congress Party for opposing the Citizenship Act, NRC and the NPR, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that though PM Narendra Modi had shattered Pakistan's 'Gajwa-e-Hind' dream, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to walk with it.

The Begusarai MP, who is said to be the BJP's loudmouth because of his hard-hitting statements against opposition, wrote a tweet: "Modi has shattered the dream of Gajwa-e-Hind of Pakistan, now Rahul wants to walk with Gajwa-e-Hind. It is not an attempt to oppose the CAA, NPR and NRC, he tries not to bring Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but Rohingya and Pakistani Muslims come. The country is broken and they can rule."

The Animal Husbandry Minister also accused the Congress party of being a "wolf covered with goat skin". In another tweet, accusing the Congress party of plotting to burn the country, he wrote, "Congress is plotting to burn its own country. Congress loots the country when it remains in power and burns the country when  out of power."

He also said that the ideological debate and distinction is always valid but the distinction of respect of the nation is never valid.

Quoting PM Narendra Modi's statement, Singh said that the Indian youth will take the country to new heights in the next decade. He also defended Meerut SP Akhilesh Singh for the latter's "Go to Pakistan comment" during the anti-CAA protests and said that the police officer did what a patriot should have done .

