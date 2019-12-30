Rahul Gandhi wants to walk with 'Gajwa-e-Hind' of Pakistan: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Making a frontal attack on the Congress Party for opposing the Citizenship Act, NRC and the NPR, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that though PM Narendra Modi had shattered Pakistan's 'Gajwa-e-Hind' dream, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to walk with it.

पाक के गजवा ए हिंद का सपना तो मोदी ने चकनाचूर कर दिया अब गजवा ए हिंद के साथ राहुल चलना चाहते हैं।

ये CAA,NPR और NRC का विरोध नहीं,इनकी कोशिश है की पाक,अफ़ग़ान और बांग्लादेश से हिंदू सिख एवं अन्य अल्पसंख्यक ना आए और रोहिंग्या/पाकिस्तानी मुसलमान आ जाए।

देश टूटे और ये राज कर सकें। — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 29, 2019

The Begusarai MP, who is said to be the BJP's loudmouth because of his hard-hitting statements against opposition, wrote a tweet: "Modi has shattered the dream of Gajwa-e-Hind of Pakistan, now Rahul wants to walk with Gajwa-e-Hind. It is not an attempt to oppose the CAA, NPR and NRC, he tries not to bring Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but Rohingya and Pakistani Muslims come. The country is broken and they can rule."

The Animal Husbandry Minister also accused the Congress party of being a "wolf covered with goat skin". In another tweet, accusing the Congress party of plotting to burn the country, he wrote, "Congress is plotting to burn its own country. Congress loots the country when it remains in power and burns the country when out of power."

He also said that the ideological debate and distinction is always valid but the distinction of respect of the nation is never valid.

Quoting PM Narendra Modi's statement, Singh said that the Indian youth will take the country to new heights in the next decade. He also defended Meerut SP Akhilesh Singh for the latter's "Go to Pakistan comment" during the anti-CAA protests and said that the police officer did what a patriot should have done .