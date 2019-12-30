Home Nation

Section 144 imposed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to cold wave

Muzaffarpur had recently witnessed the deaths of more than 150 children because of a vector disease similiar to acute encephalitis in 2019.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Winters, fog, air quality

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After a recent heatwave suspended all academic activities due to the enforcement of Section 144 in Bihar, district administration in Muzaffarpur again prohibited all academic activities of children under this section till January 2 in 2020.

Acting upon reports that the lives of children are at risk due to sweeping cold wave, the district administration took the action on Sunday with immediate effect to suspend the academic activities of children.

Muzaffarpur had recently witnessed the deaths of more than 150 children because of a vector disease similiar to acute encephalitis in 2019. Muzaffarpur DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh passed an order to impose Section 144 stating that the health and life of children are at risk. "Therefore, Section 144 of CrPC,1973 does hereby prohibit the academic activities in all private and government schools of Muzaffarpur till January 2," he said.

Earlier, this section was used for suspending movement of people under heat wave in many districts of Bihar for the first time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur Section 144 Muzaffarpur cold wave Bihar cold wave Bihar weather
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp