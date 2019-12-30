Section 144 imposed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to cold wave

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After a recent heatwave suspended all academic activities due to the enforcement of Section 144 in Bihar, district administration in Muzaffarpur again prohibited all academic activities of children under this section till January 2 in 2020.

Acting upon reports that the lives of children are at risk due to sweeping cold wave, the district administration took the action on Sunday with immediate effect to suspend the academic activities of children.

Muzaffarpur had recently witnessed the deaths of more than 150 children because of a vector disease similiar to acute encephalitis in 2019. Muzaffarpur DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh passed an order to impose Section 144 stating that the health and life of children are at risk. "Therefore, Section 144 of CrPC,1973 does hereby prohibit the academic activities in all private and government schools of Muzaffarpur till January 2," he said.

Earlier, this section was used for suspending movement of people under heat wave in many districts of Bihar for the first time.