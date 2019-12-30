Home Nation

Six including five children killed in Ghaziabad fire

Initial investigation reveals that the fire might have broken out owing to a short circuit in the fridge or TV.

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: Six people, including five children, were killed in a fire in Ghaziabad on the night intervening between Sunday and Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar Singh on Monday told IANS that "a fire broke out at the ground floor of a house in Maulana Azad Colony here. It seems that five children and a woman in the house died due to suffocation caused by smoke after the fire. There was no ventilation in the room."

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the fridge above which a TV was placed. The incident was reported in the morning after no one came out of the house despite it being a working day," Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Parveen (40), Fatima (12), Sahima, Ratiya (8), Abdul Azeem (8), Abdul Ahmed (5). The other members of the family were in Jani, Meerut, to attend a marriage.

