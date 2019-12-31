Home Nation

60-year-old man held for raping and brutalising woman in Mumbai

Prima facie, the accused Saleem Zaveri raped the woman repeatedly at his flat in suburban Bandra, where he stays alone, over a period of the last 15 days.

Published: 31st December 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and brutalising a 25-year-old woman under the pretext of giving her job as a maid, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

Prima facie, the accused Saleem Zaveri raped the woman repeatedly at his flat in suburban Bandra, where he stays alone, over a period of the last 15 days, a police officer said, adding that the accused used to insert a candle into the private parts of the woman.

The incident came to light when the woman started bleeding from her private parts, following which the accused took her to Bhabha Hospital, the officer said.

Zaveri was arrested on Monday night from his flat.

Zaveri had lured the woman, who was standing at a bus stop while looking for shelter, into accompanying him by promising her job as a maid.

The woman, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had come to Mumbai after fighting with her husband, the officer said, adding that the victim doesn't know anybody in the city and had a problem in understanding language.

"Police came to know about the incident from the hospital," Bandra police station senior inspector Vijaylaxmi Hiremath told PTI.

The officer said Zaveri's wife had left him 20 years ago and she is currently living in the USA.

A case has been registered against Zaveri under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and he has been remanded to police custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rape Saleem Zaveri
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp