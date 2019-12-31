Home Nation

All is not well in Uddhav government? Sena mouthpiece criticizes choice of Maharashtra Ministers

Published: 31st December 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (L) and CM Uddhav Thackarey. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In an indication that all is not well within the saffron party, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday criticized granting ministerial berths to independent MLAs in the cabinet expansion. 

It is an injustice to party loyalists, said the editorial of the newspaper.

The editorial read, "Now Ajit Pawar and Udhav Thackeray will sit next to each other," and went on to speak about those leaders of Shiv Sena who are upset with the party leadership for ignoring them.  

"Independents like Bachchu Kadu, Shankar Rao Gadakh and Rajendra Yedravkar had to be given ministerial berths under the Shiv Sena quota and that is why some old stalwarts of the party could not be accommodated. This is probably the reason why Kolhapur MLA Prakash Ambedkar could not be included in this cabinet," observed the editorial.

This is significant on the backdrop of reports that Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is considered to be an architect of the current Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state is upset with the party's decision to not induct his brother Sunil Raut in the state cabinet.

Though Sanjay Raut had clarified that he is a party loyalist and would abide by the party decision, party insiders said that all is not right within the party.

The editorial that criticized the party decision also slammed that BJP for boycotting the swearing-in ceremony of ministers and said that the opposition should stop playing "bad omen" for the government.

Pointing to Devendra Fadnavis-led opposition's boycott of the oath-taking, the editorial stated, "This is the misfortune of parliamentary democracy and the state of Maharashtra. Before the session, boycotting the government's tea party has become a regular duty of opponents."

"But what is the business of boycotting the cabinet expansion ceremony, without any particular reason and creating a bad omen? On the first day of the Nagpur session, the opposing party quarrelled and left the meeting."

The editorial further stated that the public thought that the government would be allowed to work for some months before criticism of its governance starts.

"But from the very first day, Fadnavis and his party have made themselves a laughing stock by starting a protest for the sake of protest. Let the opposing party work first. If there is not so much heartache and patience in politics, then the public will not forgive them," the editorial said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp