Common Minimum Program to keep Jharkhand alliance on track

RANCHI: With the formation of new JMM-led government with the help of Congress and RJD, it will be challenge for three alliance partners to ensure that the promises made in their manifesto get implemented as all of them had gone into the 2019 elections with their own agenda.

State Congress, however, said that a common minimum programme (CMP) will be chalked out which the government will work for the next five years.

But experts say that the Congress may try to force its agenda in the government.

“Since it is an alliance government; issue-based differences are bound to be there and since Congress this time is in a strong position may try to dominate the government,” said a political analyst Jitendra Kumar.

Congress President and Cabinet Minister Rameshwar Oraon, however, said that everything will be sorted out amicably among the parties if any such situation arises. “There will be no problem as all the three parties have talked on the local issues concerning the people of this State,” said Oraon. There should be no confusion and the government will function in a cordial manner, he added.

JMM General Secretary Vinod Panday also said that the three parties will work in coordination with each other.

Notably, JMM in its manifesto had promised to give 75 per cent reservation to the local people and 50 per cent reservation to women.

Congress on the other hand, terming its manifesto as a ‘shapath patra,’ (pledge letter), had ensured that the party’s focus will be on employment generation. RJD talked about giving rights of auctioning of sand mines to Panchayats and starting a new pension scheme.

Promises made

JMM

Jobs to five lakh youth

Free electricity upto 100 units

Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families

Unemployment allowance

Review the ongoing projects

Jharkhand Congress

Free transportation for women Employment generation

Filling up of vacancies in government jobs

Cancel projects like the Adani power plant

Mandal Dam and Icha Kharkayi Dams

RJD