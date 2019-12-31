Home Nation

Four medium intensity earthquakes hit J&K

he first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later.

Published: 31st December 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

County authorities have sent rescuers to evaluate the situation. ( Image for Representational Purposes)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later.

The two occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The third quake measuring 4.6 hit at 10:58 pm, followed by the fourth one at 11:20 pm with a magnitude of 5.4.

The third and fourth quakes occurred at the depth of 36 kilometres and 63 kilometres respectively.

There were no immediate reports of casualty and damage to properties.

Separately, a quake with a magnitude of 5 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands at 10:29 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar islands witness high seismological activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp