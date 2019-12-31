High Court quashes PSA against five stone pelters in Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday quashed the Public Safety Act (PSA) against five persons who were arrested on charges of stone-pelting recently.

Justice Ali Mohammed Magray and Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the detention orders after hearing the counsel for the government and the detainees in separate cases.

While Justice Magray quashed the detention orders of Bilal Ahmad Mir of Tral and Ishfaq Ahmad of Kulgam, Justice Kumar quashed the detention orders of Ashfaq Dar of Bandipora, Asif Bhat of Lolab and Adil Malla of Shopian.