Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for fourth time in a row
Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September).
Published: 31st December 2019 04:17 PM | Last Updated: 31st December 2019 04:17 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday.
Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September).
The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.