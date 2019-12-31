Home Nation

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke decides not to quit after seniors pacify him

Solanke, who represents Majalgaon seat in Beed district, on Monday said would resign as member of the state Legislative Assembly as he is 'unworthy to do politics'.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP MLA Prakash Solanke, who was miffed at not being inducted into the Maharashtra council of ministers, on Tuesday said he would not resign from the party.

Solanke, who represents Majalgaon seat in Beed district, on Monday said would resign as member of the state Legislative Assembly as he is "unworthy to do politics".

The four-term MLA met NCP state chief Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior party leader Dhananjay Munde at the NCP office here on Tuesday.

He later told reporters that since he was a four-term legislator, he expected "justice" during the expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry on Monday.

"I was unhappy at being sidelined and wanted to quit as MLA and politics. But, my party workers (in Majalgaon) told me not to take a decision in haste," Solanke said.

The lawmaker said he will not quit his Assembly membership and the party.

"I held talks with NCP leaders and spoke to party supremo Sharad Pawar over phone. I am satisfied with the outcome of our deliberations," he said.

Asked what assurances he got from NCP leaders, Solanke said, "I just want to work for the party with respect."

Meanwhile, Jayant Patil said NCP is "like a family" and the party wants to ensure respect to all its members.

Ajit Pawar said every party member will have expectations and there is nothing wrong in it.

"But, Solanke is satisfied with the discussions and he will not quit," he added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his council of ministers on Monday by inducting 36 ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy CM.

In the 288-member Assembly, the NCP has 54 MLAs after the Shiv Sena which has 56 members.

