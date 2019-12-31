Home Nation

‘NPR, NRC will disadvantage denotified tribes’

This would not match their forefathers’ documents,” said Pallavi Renke, president,Lokdhara, a national alliance for DNTs.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Hornbill Festival-Nagaland

Image of tribals in Nagaland used for representational purpose. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities will be at a significant risk if the government goes ahead with the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said activists. With the lack of documents, they would be further pushed to the fringes, they added.

“The Renke Commission report had conducted a rapid survey. The findings showed that over 50 per cent of the denotified tribes (DNT) lacked any kind of documents including ration cards. 98 per cent of the people were landless, and 72 per cent had no address. In NRC, if over 50 per cent people cannot produce documents, among them the Muslim population will be at a greater risk,” said B Renke who headed the National Renke Commission which submitted its report in 2008.

“They are without documents...They will be completely at a loss. Where will they get the documents from? And their numbers are very large,” said G N Devy, chaiperson, government-appointed technical advisory group for DNT in 2006. The Renke Commission had recommended that DNTs be given 10 per cent reservation in government jobs even if the total reservation exceeds 50 per cent. With low literacy rate among the DNTs, the onus proving their citizenship would be difficult for the communities, said activists.

“It will be a challenge for the Muslim population among the DNTs to produce papers to prove their citizenship. There probably will be no other way apart from them being sent off to detention centres. Also among Hindu DNTs, there are problems with their names in different set of documents. This would not match their forefathers’ documents,” said Pallavi Renke, president, Lokdhara, a national alliance for DNTs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPR NRC National Register of Citizens Renke Commission
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp