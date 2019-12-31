Home Nation

PM Modi using 'charlatans' to do his bidding on Citizenship Act: Sitaram Yechury

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah also posed Sadhguru's video and said 'stop believing lies and half-truths on CAA'.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dubbing Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev as a "charlatan", CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using a video of the spiritual guru backing the Citizenship Amendment Act to mobilise support for the contentious law.

In a tweet said, Yechury said the PM used "blatant untruths" during his recent speech at the Ram Lila Maidan on CAA and tagged a fact check of Sadhguru's video with it.

"Modi harangued at Ram Lila Maidan, with blatant untruths, and is now using charlatans to do his bidding.

"The whole edifice of Modi's deception around NRC-NPR-CAA is built on the support of these people who don't even know if they have read the Act.

"What Modi thinks to be a 'lucid explanation' is so full of misinformation and so wrong on facts, that a fact-check can be done by anyone," he said.

Earlier, the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website also had a message saying the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away.

The message was posted with the hashtag "India Supports CAA".

It also asked people to share content, graphics and videos from the prime minister's NaMo app to show their support for the law, which has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah also posed Sadhguru's video and said "stop believing lies and half-truths on CAA".

He urged everyone, especially the youth, to watch the video and get a "historical perspective on why we need CAA".

