Pragya Singh Thakur spews venom, not a sadhvi: Bhupesh Baghel

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday brewed political controversy by targeting BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

While addressing the media he said, "I do not consider Pragya Singh Thakur a sadhvi. Whenever Praya Singh Thakur opens her mouth, she spews venom. This is not a characteristic of a true sadhvi.

"Baghel also backed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her 'Saffron' remark against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and said, "Yogi Adityanath wears saffron color but has not renounced the world, instead he has stuck to his chair. True saints of India adopted the saffron color in the spirit of renunciation. Caste divisions are visible in Uttar Pradesh today, they are being promoted by Yogi Adityanath."

The statement from CM Baghel came just a day after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister slammed Vadra on Twitter saying, "Whosoever creates hurdles in the path of people's work being done by a sanyasi has to face the punishment. How can they understand the meaning of people's service, those who have got politics in legacy and indulge in appeasement by forgetting the nation."

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark. "Yogi Ji wears saffron colour. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," Gandhi had stated.