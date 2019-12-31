Prashant Kishor's seat-sharing remarks to benefit Opposition: Bihar dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: A day after JD(U) vice-president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor opined that his party would like to contest on more seats than the BJP in the next assembly elections in bihar, state deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that such statements 'are for the benefit of the Opposition'.

Claiming that there is no problem over this issue, the senior BJP leader alleged that "Those, who are not under any ideology but have come into politics for running slogans-coining company and gathering electoral data are trying to provide benefits to the opposition alliance by giving statements which is against the alliance dharma."

"The relationship of mutual trust between the BJP and the JD(U), except for a few years, is two decades old and tested. For development of Bihar, rule of law, empowerment of women, justice for Dalits and backward classes, ban on child marriage and dowry, drug addiction and environment protection like campaigns,the NDA is totally united," he said in a tweet.

He also eventually made it clear that the next Assembly elections would be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

"The 2020 assembly elections are set to be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar. The seat coordination will be decided by the top leadership of both the parties on time," he said in another tweet.

He also said that a person indulges in a lucrative business first gets engaged in creating market and thinks about the country's welfares last. He tweeted this obliquely taking a jibe at Prashant Kishor for his recent statement on seat sharing.

Speaking in support of the Citizenship Act, he also tweeted, "If the country is weakened by opposing Citizenship law and spreading illusions on NPR, anti-India gets stronger, image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets tarnished abroad, foreign investors pull back their hands and the country moves towards political instability, so who benefits from such negativity?"

He said that India was partitioned on the basis of religion. "India remained a secular state whereas Pak became an Islamic state.Minorities were persecuted in Pak whereas in India they enjoyed equal rights", Modi tweeted further.

Questioning the opposition, Modi again tweeted, "#IndiaSupportsCAB Can we push back Hindus to Islamic state Pak,BD to be butchered? Is it not our responsibility to provide citizenship to those persecuted because of religion?"

He also attacked the Mahagathbandhan (Grand alliance) of Bihar saying, "#IndiaSupportsCAB When there is not a single minority of Pak,BD and Afghanistan in Bihar than also why Mahagtvandhan provoking people."