Rajasthan transport department staff to stay away from private vehicles to office once a month

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's transport department employees have been told to shun private vehicles once a month beginning New Year's Day as an initiative to reduce pollution and promote road safety in the state.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said all 20,000 employees of the department in the state, from the security guard to the commissioner, will travel to office by walking, by using bicycles or public transport on the first day of every month.

Public transport includes auto rickshaws and cabs.

Even official vehicles of senior officers and the minister will not be allowed to ply to office on the day, he added.

"I too will use bicycle to reach my office on the first day of every month. The initiative is aimed at sensitising the department employees and creating awareness about the issues of road safety, air pollution and for contributing in the reduction of pollution," he said.

Yet, there are exemptions to the rule for those engaged in enforcement duty, the differently-abled and persons who have ailments, he said.

On December 26, Singh had written a letter to the transport commissioner asking him to undertake such a day in the department.

"After implementing it in the transport department, I will request the chief minister to introduce this in other departments also," he added.