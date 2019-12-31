Home Nation

Sonny Mehta, Naveen Patnaik's brother-in-law and editor of publishing house Alfred A. Knopf  dies

Mehta was the son-in-law of the late Odisha CM Biju Patnaik and brother-in-law of the incumbent  Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 31st December 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sonny Mehta (Youtube screenshot/ Amazon Books)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sonny Mehta, internationally acclaimed editor-publisher, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Knopf Doubleday and brother-in law of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik passed away on Tuesday. He was 76.

Sonny was married to well-known writer Gita Mehta, Naveen's elder sister. He was ill for a brief period. The end came at about 6 pm New York time. His last rites would be conducted in New York. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his grief. “I am deeply grieved by the passing away of my brother-in-law Sonny Mehta (husband of my sister Gita Mehta).

He was one of the world’s best editors and an extremely civilized person. May his soul rest in peace,” Naveen tweeted. Mehta studied at the Sanawar School in India and the Sevenoaks School in UK, where he won an open scholarship to Cambridge University.

The son of a diplomat, he is credited with starting the Paladin and Picador publishing houses. Naveen spent most of his time in the youth with Gita and Sonny, who have literary activities across the world. Sonny was a publishing giant and had a lot of contribution towards global literary world. Every winter, Sonny and Gita would come to India to stay in Delhi and Bhubaneswar.

Last year, prime minister Narendra Modi had hosted them for tea during their India trip. Mehta had won Lifetime Achievement Awards for publishing in India, UK and United States. He was also named 2015 Person of the Year by Publishers Weekly. Sonny began his publishing career way back in 1965 in London at Rupert Hart-Davis and then joined Granda Publishing in 1966 to co-found a new publishing house, Paladin.

Besides, Mehta was instrumental in bringing iconic American writers to the UK public. After moving to Pan Books in 1972, Biju Babu’s son-in-law also published books of best-selling authors by publishing writers who went on to become household names such as Jackie Collins and Duoglas Adams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonny Mehta Naveen Patnaik Biju Patnaik Gita Mehta Alfred A. Knopf
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp