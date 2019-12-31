Undertrial beaten to death in Nagaland, five officials suspended

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An undertrial prisoner was “brutally” beaten to death in Nagaland and the authorities placed under suspension five jail officials, including an assistant jailor, and terminated the services of 12 temporary staffs.

The victim, Yanbemo Mozhui, was arrested earlier in connection with an incident of assault on security guards at a bank branch in Bhandari town of Wokha district.

The incident, which took place at Wokha sub-jail on December 26, has shaken the state’s prison establishment. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

The state’s Director General of Prisons, Toshitsungba Aier, appointed superintendent of Zunheboto jail K Kushito Awomi as inquiry officer and jailor of Peren district jail Imlinungba as presenting officer to probe the case.

In an order issued on December 27, the authorities asked the probe team to submit its report within 15 days.