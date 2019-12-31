UP Police seeks ban on PFI for involvement in anti-CAA violence

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh has sent a letter to the state home department seeking a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation that is said to have played a key role in triggering violence during the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state.

This marks the beginning of the process of the ban on the controversial organisation.

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department will now recommend the ban to the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, on Tuesday, told reporters that the state government was strongly in favour of banning the PFI. It is said to be a 'recycled' organisation of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which was designated as a terrorist organisation and banned in 2001.

"A number of SIMI activists are now in the PFI and have been instigating violence in the state. Nearly 22 of their members have been arrested during recent protests. The PFI is active in seven states including Uttar Pradesh.