Home Nation

Woman’s right to abort fetus is not absolute: Centre to Supreme Court

The PIL filed by three women contended that certain provisions in Sections 3 and 5 of the law violated fundamental rights and should be quashed.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has told the Supreme Court that a pregnant woman’s right to abort is not absolute. “A pregnant woman’s right to abort her pregnancy is not an absolute right, and the right to abortion must be balanced against the compelling state interest of protecting the mother’s health and the life of the foetus/unborn child,” the ministry said in an affidavit filed in the apex court.

As per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 pregnancies can be terminated under certain conditions — such as risk to the life of a pregnant woman or cause grave injury to her physical and mental health — and when provided by a registered medical practitioner at a registered medical facility. The PIL filed by three women contended that certain provisions in Sections 3 and 5 of the law violated fundamental rights and should be quashed.

Seeking dismissal of a PIL, Centre maintained that the 1971 law was enacted for legalising abortion and to prevent unsafe abortion and thus the contention of the petitioner that the provisions of the MTP Act are unconstitutional and violative of Article 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life) are wrong and incorrect”.

The affidavit also stressed that reducing mortality and morbidity due to pregnancy-related causes is an important priority for the Government of India since unsafe abortions contribute to 8 per cent of maternal mortality in India and continue to be the third largest cause of maternal mortality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Abortion pregnancy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp