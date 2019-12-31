Maharashtra: Women Sena workers pour ink on government official for criticising Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

BEED: Women Shiv Sena workers poured ink on a local government official in Beed district of Maharashtra after he allegedly criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The incident took place on the premises of the Beed Panchayat Samiti office on Monday afternoon, police said.

Sunil Kulkarni, extension officer of the Panchayat Samiti, had allegedly written on the Sena's Facebook page on Sunday that "unworthy" "Udhvast" (wrecked) Thackeray "sold" his Hindutva ideology for power.

Some women Sena workers accosted him on Monday and poured ink on him.

A video of the incident went viral.

However, Kulkarni had not filed any complaint so far, said an official of the Shivaji Nagar police station here.

Last week, Sena workers had roughed up a Mumbai resident and tonsured his head after he posted a `derogatory' comment about Thackeray on Facebook.

Shiv Sena chief Thackeray broke the alliance with the BJP after the October Assembly elections as the latter did not agree to the demand that chief minister's post should be shared.

The Sena then formed a government with the Congress and NCP, his party's traditional foes.