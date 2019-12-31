Home Nation

Maharashtra: Women Sena workers pour ink on government official for criticising Uddhav Thackeray

Sunil Kulkarni had allegedly written on the Sena's Facebook page on Sunday that 'unworthy' 'Udhvast' (wrecked) Thackeray 'sold' his Hindutva ideology for power.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

BEED: Women Shiv Sena workers poured ink on a local government official in Beed district of Maharashtra after he allegedly criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The incident took place on the premises of the Beed Panchayat Samiti office on Monday afternoon, police said.

Sunil Kulkarni, extension officer of the Panchayat Samiti, had allegedly written on the Sena's Facebook page on Sunday that "unworthy" "Udhvast" (wrecked) Thackeray "sold" his Hindutva ideology for power.

Some women Sena workers accosted him on Monday and poured ink on him.

A video of the incident went viral.

However, Kulkarni had not filed any complaint so far, said an official of the Shivaji Nagar police station here.

Last week, Sena workers had roughed up a Mumbai resident and tonsured his head after he posted a `derogatory' comment about Thackeray on Facebook.

Shiv Sena chief Thackeray broke the alliance with the BJP after the October Assembly elections as the latter did not agree to the demand that chief minister's post should be shared.

The Sena then formed a government with the Congress and NCP, his party's traditional foes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Ink
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp