Committed to restore dignity of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister said that many programmes have also been launched to rehabilitate the displaced community.

Minister Narender Modi addresses during a public rally after laying the foundation stone of AIIMS and Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane Highway during his visit at Vijay Pur in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

By UNI

VIJAYPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government is committed to restore dignity of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

"My government is committed to restore dignity and pride of displaced Kashmiri Pandits," said Mr Modi while addressing a huge 'Maharally' here in bordering district after laying foundation stones of AIIMS and other developmental projects worth Rs 35,000 crore.

"I understand their pain. We never forgot the situation they faced at the time of exodus," he added.

The Prime Minister said that many programmes have also been launched to rehabilitate the displaced community.

"Soon the 3000 posts announced for the Kashmiri Pandits will start filling," he added.

Mr Modi however, also appreciated J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik headed administration for peaceful conduct of Panchayat Polls and Urban Local Bodies election in the state.

Before starting his address the Prime Minister impressed the gathering by greeting people with "Mata Vaishno Devi" and "Mata Bawe Wali" in "Dogri" language.

"Paino te prao. Dogrein di is dharti te maa vaishno devi, maa bawe ali gi mera pranam," (brothers and sisters. I greet to this land of Dogras and also Mata Vaishno Devi, Maa Bawe Wali).

He said that whenever he visits Jammu, the energy level by which people of Jammu are filled with, boosts him to work with double energy.

"We will make our best efforts for the development of Jammu and Kashmir," said the Prime Minister.

He hailed the interim budget 2019, calling it people friendly and said that it fulfilled the commitment of "sab ka sath, sab ka vikas".

Every section of the society will get benefitted with this budget, he said and added, "in the 70 years, farmers will get benefitted for the first time by the schemes introduced for them."

He said that under PM Kissan Yojna, 75,000 crore will reach to farmers and small farmers will also get benefitted.

Mr Modi said that his government stand by farmers and jawans of the country and blamed Congress government for always befooling them and never thinking about their welfare.

Comments

  • Sanmathi Kumar
    Hats off to Modi ji
    1 day ago reply

  • Manoranjan Dutta

    A vital issue ignored by previous Govts. A lot is expected to bring back the culture of Kashmiriyat nol Jihadi culture.
    1 day ago reply

  • Dsaraju

    Nice speech sir. The kashmir pandits should go back to kashmir
    1 day ago reply

  • Dr M CHANDRASEKARAN
    Excellent decision to bring back displaced Kashmiri bandits. SATYAMEV Jayate.
    1 day ago reply

  • RAVISHANKAR
    I am proud of you
    1 day ago reply
