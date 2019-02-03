Denied new mobile for playing PUBG, Mumbai youth commits suicide

By ANI

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he had an argument with his family members over buying a new mobile phone for playing PUBG game.

The teenager, who was a resident of Kurla's Nehru Nagar area of Mumbai, took the extreme step when he demanded that he wanted a high-end smartphone costing around Rs. 37,000 to play the online game.

However, the youth's family refused to pay heed to his demand and argued that he will not be given a mobile phone, not more than Rs 20,000, police said.

Feeling distraught, the teenager then took a rope and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the kitchen of his residence.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway.

PUBG or 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' is an online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight it out in free for all combat where the sole survivor emerges victorious.

There have been calls to ban the game as it is "addictive" and has been linked to poor results of students in exams.

Recently, an 11-year-old student filed a plea through his mother requesting the Mumbai High Court to ban PUBG as it "promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying".