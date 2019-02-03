Home Nation

None will believe this trailer and get cheated: AIADMK's Thambidurai on Modi's remarks on budget

Thambidurai, who turned a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent past, said an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would only be with a party that would do good for Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

In this file image, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai in the Lok Sabha in August 2014 (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DINDIGUL: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'trailer' remarks about the interim Union budget, saying the movie would be different from the trailer.

Thambidurai, who turned a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent past, said an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would only be with a party that would do good for Tamil Nadu.

After the Centre presented the interim budget before Parliament last Friday, Modi had said: "This is just a trailer since it was the interim budget. The full budget after the Lok Sabha polls will pave the way for a new India."

"None will believe this trailer and get cheated. Because the trailer would be different from the full movie. It would be good if both are same. But it's questionable if both will be same," Thambidurai told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating the 50th death anniversary of Dravidian veteran C N Annadurai here.

Mentioning that a payment of Rs 20,000 crore -- for various departments, Cyclone Gaja relief and GST -- was due, the AIADMK leader said: "Whoever does good to TN, there will be alliance only with them. This has been clearly stated by the CM. The central government has not supported the state on various fronts and we are suffering because of that. Around Rs 20,000 crore to the state is due."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thambidurai Modi Budget 2019 Union budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp