Home Nation

Picture of the day: This adorable selfie taken by children will melt your heart!

Look twice because it is not your usual selfie. 

Published: 03rd February 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

selfie-kids

Kids take selfie with slipper. (Photo | Instagram/ @boman_irani)

By Online Desk

There are few priceless things in life that once lost, we can never get it back. Innocence is one of them. A picture of some small-town kids taking a selfie has gone viral and it will surely melt your heart! Look twice because this is not your usual selfie. 

Millennials today are often considered to belong to 'the smartphone generation' and there are barely a few who are not affected by the selfie fever. To be precise, we are the 'wait, let me first take a selfie' generation. While critics and naysayers have a point, there is absolutely nothing wrong to want to document a moment. 

Though the original source of the picture is not known, the 'million dollar smile' selfie is being widely shared on social media.

In the photo, a boy is seen amidst five children, trying to click a selfie and the others are posing for him and you will be tricked to believe it's a normal selfie until you notice ---- that there is no phone!  The children are actually pretending that their chappal (footwear) is their selfie camera phone. Their innocent joy is sure to touch all your hearts!

Bollywood actor Boman Irani shared the picture on his Instagram handle saying, 'You’re only as happy as you choose to be. A saying that holds true for one and all!! And I’m sure this selfie deserves more likes than most.' We totally agree with him!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani) on


If you look closer at the picture, the little boy in a pink striped shirt standing behind the one taking the selfie is the only one wearing slippers, which he appears to have lent to click the picture.

Here's a reminder for you to be happy with whatever life has offered to you. The world definitely needs more selfies like this!  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kids selfie Boman Irani Selfie with footwear viral picture social media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp