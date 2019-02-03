Picture of the day: This adorable selfie taken by children will melt your heart!

By Online Desk

There are few priceless things in life that once lost, we can never get it back. Innocence is one of them. A picture of some small-town kids taking a selfie has gone viral and it will surely melt your heart! Look twice because this is not your usual selfie.

Millennials today are often considered to belong to 'the smartphone generation' and there are barely a few who are not affected by the selfie fever. To be precise, we are the 'wait, let me first take a selfie' generation. While critics and naysayers have a point, there is absolutely nothing wrong to want to document a moment.

Though the original source of the picture is not known, the 'million dollar smile' selfie is being widely shared on social media.

In the photo, a boy is seen amidst five children, trying to click a selfie and the others are posing for him and you will be tricked to believe it's a normal selfie until you notice ---- that there is no phone! The children are actually pretending that their chappal (footwear) is their selfie camera phone. Their innocent joy is sure to touch all your hearts!

Bollywood actor Boman Irani shared the picture on his Instagram handle saying, 'You’re only as happy as you choose to be. A saying that holds true for one and all!! And I’m sure this selfie deserves more likes than most.' We totally agree with him!



If you look closer at the picture, the little boy in a pink striped shirt standing behind the one taking the selfie is the only one wearing slippers, which he appears to have lent to click the picture.

Here's a reminder for you to be happy with whatever life has offered to you. The world definitely needs more selfies like this!