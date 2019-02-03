Home Nation

Rehabilitation of children freed from child labour improves in India: Kailash Satyarthi

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who is in the UAE, said that the provisions for children's rehabilitation have become better in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Nigeria and South Africa.

By PTI

DUBAI: India's policy for economic, social, psychological and educational rehabilitation of children freed from the child labour or slavery is very strong, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has said here.

"Of course, corruption, apathy and delay are the issues we have to continue to address," Satyarthi told PTI Saturday.

"Now in India, we have very strong rehabilitation provisions for economic, social, psychological and educational rehabilitation of children freed from child labour or slavery," the 65-year-old child rights activist said.

Once children are freed, they are legally entitled for rehabilitation benefits, which should always be ensured, Satyarthi said.

"When I started working to ensure child rights, there were several NGOs working in this domain but there was hardly any organisation.

"In India and in many other countries, we have had to fight for freedom as well as rehabilitation of children," he said, adding that he realised that it was much more than just about poverty.

The screening of a documentary - The Price or Free - which is based on the work of his organisation the Children's Foundation, will be held in the UAE.

Satyarthi will also attend an event by the Indian Business Professional Council on 'Globalising Compassion for Children'.

