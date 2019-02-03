Three including toddler die after roof collapses in Thane clinic

By PTI

THANE: Three persons, including a two-year-old girl, were Sunday killed in a roof collapse at a clinic in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire brigade official said.

Three others were injured in the incident that took place at around 2:30 pm Sunday in Memsaab building in Camp 3 area of Shivaji Chowk locality in the township, he added.

Bhaskar Mirbagar, Chief Fire Officer of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation identified the dead as Nitu Sadija (60), Anita Mourya (25) and two-year-old Priya Mourya.

"They were declared dead on arrival by medical authorities. Three others, including Dr Lal Rizwani who runs the clinic, were injured and have been admitted in a nearby hospital," he told PTI.

Maharashtra: 3 people died, 2 injured after a building collapsed Indira Gandhi Market, Ulhasnagar in Thane district earlier today. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/T968ZDEMzx — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

UMC Disaster Cell chief Balasaheb Netke said the structure in which Sai Aashirwad clinic was housed was a five-storey one and had 15 tenements.

"The second floor collapsed onto the first floor which in turn came crashing onto the ground floor where the clinic is situated," he said.

UMC officials said the process of sealing the building, constructed around 1994-95, was underway.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, they added.