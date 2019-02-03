Home Nation

We will break backbone of terror: PM Modi assures youth of Jammu and Kashmir 

The prime minister said the development of people of Jammu and Kashmir and that of the state is the priority of the central government.

Published: 03rd February 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

MODI-Leh

Minister Narender Modi addresses during a public rally after laying the foundation stone of AIIMS and Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane Highway during his visit at Vijay Pur in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday issued a stern warning against terrorism in the state, saying it will be given a fitting reply. After inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects here, he said, “I want to assure the youth that terrorism will be dealt with strongly.  Every terrorist will be given a strong and befitting reply.” 

READ | Congress uses farm loan waivers to win elections, claims PM Narendra Modi

He noted the entire country is angry over the killing of innocent boys and girls at the hands of terrorists. “The youth want peace and they want to live. But they are being made the target of terrorism. This is the truth of terrorism here,” Modi said.

ALSO READ | Committed to restore dignity of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: Narendra Modi

In an indirect reference to Kashmiri youth taking to guns, he said, “J&K’s heroes are martyred armymen Nazir Ahmad Wani and Aurangzeb and young athlete Tajamul Hussain, who worked for peace and better future of the country”.

He said a hero is one who lives to fulfil his or her dreams, adding, “The person who kills the dreams of others is the biggest coward. He noted surgical strikes have shown to the world India’s new strategy to deal with acts of terror. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Modi in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp