Act on distasteful social media post on Priyanka Gandhi: Goa Congress to DGP

By PTI

PANAJI: A Goa Congress delegation Monday met state Director General of Police Muktesh Chander seeking registration of a case against an unidentified person for a "distasteful and offensive" social media post on senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The delegation, led by Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho, alleged that the "smear campaign" against the newly-appointed party general secretary was being carried out by the BJP's IT Cell.

Coutinho told reporters a formal complaint was handed over to the state DGP along with proof.

"There's a hate campaign underway by BJP functionaries who are employed in its IT cell. Now they have crossed all limits and have outraged the modesty of women. It is a coordinated effort to smear the name of Priyanka Gandhi," she alleged.

"The complaint is against an unknown person for offensive and distasteful remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. We have demanded a case under the IPC as well as the Information Technology Act," she informed.

A senior official said police are looking into the complaint.