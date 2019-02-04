Home Nation

AIADMK-BJP likely to form alliance, to finalise seat sharing this week

The ruling AIADMK is expected to contest in around 24 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats whereas the rest will be divided among the BJP and other allies.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Online Desk

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)  and the BJP are all set to form an alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Both the parties are likely to finalise seat-sharing, campaign and manifestoes this week after a high-level meeting scheduled on Monday, TOI reported.

The ruling AIADMK is expected to contest from around 24 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats whereas the rest will be divided among the BJP and other allies.

Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami will keep in touch with the BJP supremo Amit Shah through Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The AIADMK had earlier started distribution of applications to members aspiring to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The distribution of application forms, each priced at Rs 25,000, started at the party headquarters in the presence of CM Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK BJP alliance BJP Lok Sabha elections Amit Shah Tamil Nadu BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp