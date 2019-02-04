AIADMK-BJP likely to form alliance, to finalise seat sharing this week

By Online Desk

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the BJP are all set to form an alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Both the parties are likely to finalise seat-sharing, campaign and manifestoes this week after a high-level meeting scheduled on Monday, TOI reported.

The ruling AIADMK is expected to contest from around 24 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats whereas the rest will be divided among the BJP and other allies.

Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami will keep in touch with the BJP supremo Amit Shah through Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The AIADMK had earlier started distribution of applications to members aspiring to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The distribution of application forms, each priced at Rs 25,000, started at the party headquarters in the presence of CM Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam.