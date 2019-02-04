Home Nation

Anandiben Patel raises political controversy with ‘focus on PM Modi’ comment 

In the video, Patel is seen discussing on how youngsters are migrating to other states in search of job opportunities.

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A video clip in which Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel is seen telling a group of people, including BJP MLAs and leaders to “take care of Modi Sahab” has gone viral over social media, triggering a political controversy in the Congress-ruled state.

The 2.30 minute video, which possibly pertains to the Governor’s ongoing two-day visit to state’s Vindhya region shows Patel visiting a solar power plant in Gurh area of Rewa district. In the video, the Governor is seen talking to a group of people, among them local BJP MLAs Rajendra Shukla (a cabinet minister of erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government) and KP Tripathi.

In the video, Patel is seen discussing on how youngsters are migrating to other states in search of job opportunities. She is also seen praising the work being done at the plant.

When one of those present at the plant say that had the solar power plant not been there, they wouldn’t have got an opportunity to interact with the Governor, she says “aisa kayee aayega, aap Modi Sahab par dhyan rakho (you’ll get many such opportunities, just keep your focus on Modi Sahab).”

Congress leaders, including cabinet minister Dr Govind Singh and state media in-charge Shobha Oza alleged that such statements expose that she is working as an agent of the BJP. “It’s better if she quits the gubernatorial posting and returns to full-fledged BJP politics by contesting coming LS polls on BJP ticket,” they said.

It’s not the first time that Patel has stoked controversy. In April 2018, while on a visit to Satna district, Patel was seen in a video telling BJP leaders “You’ll get vote only when you adopt the needy and malnourished children and take them in your lap. Officers don’t need votes, it’s you and me who have to get votes ...”

