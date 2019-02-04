Bihar man arrested after Kuwait-based activist lodges complaint on his vulgar tweet on Priyanka Gandhi

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: A man from Katihar in Bihar has been arrested for posting a decidedly vulgar and misogynous tweet on newly anointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi after a social activist based in Kuwait lodged a complaint against him.

The 38-year-old man, who mentions his name on Twitter as ‘Yogi Sanjay Nath’ and describes himself as “Namo Bhakt” (admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was arrested from his house in Vinodpur area in Katihar town, said Ranjan Kumar, SHO of Town police station, on Monday.

“We were alerted by the cyber crime cell in Patna about certain indecent tweets posted by the accused. After ascertaining the allegations, we arrested him on Saturday and the local chief judicial magistrate’s court forwarded him to judicial custody for 14 days,” said the SHO. The FIR was registered under Sections 420 and 292 (A) of IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act, he added.

After Nath’s previous twitter account @harharmodi2019 was suspended, he started tweeting from a new handle, @yogisanjaynath since January. His twitter account says “Mission BJP 2019” and carries photographs of PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The objectionable tweet Nath had posted on January 31 was liked 252 times and re-tweeted by 77 people. It also generated 831 replies, many of them supportive and several others pointing at its overtly indecent nature. Nath has 1,514 followers and he follows 1,683 people.

“I was shocked to see such horrid portrayal of a politically active woman on twitter and immediately sent an email to Bihar’s cyber crime cell, urging them to take action against the person for this tweet and protect the dignity of women,” said Kuwait-based social activist Shaheen Sayyed to this newspaper.

Sayyed, who hails from Mumbai and helps Indian workers stranded in the Middle East, said she was glad that Bihar police took prompt action after her complaint.

BJP’s Katihar district president Manoj Rai said the party had no worker by the name of Yogi Sanjay Nath and that no BJP worker or supporter has been arrested recently in the district.

The FIR, however, does not mention Nath’s age, his father’s name and his complete address. Both the SHO and other police officials declined to give details about Nath. His twitter account, which contains several objectionable tweets, is yet to be suspended. It is apparently still getting more followers.