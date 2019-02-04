BJP acting with vengeance against Mamata as opposition rally in Kolkata was successful: Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Monday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was acting with vengeance against Mamata Banerjee as the opposition parties' rally in the West Bengal capital on January 19 had been a great success.

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, with the feisty West Bengal chief minister beginning a sit-in protest in front of Metro Cinema over the issue.

In his daily teleconference with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, Naidu said after Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, it was now the turn of Mamata Banerjee to face a "witch-hunt".

Expressing solidarity with the West Bengal chief minister, the TDP chief supremo said, "Cases against those who surrender to the BJP are being lifted. They are digging out old cases against those who oppose the BJP. The recent Kolkata rally was successful, hence the vengeance against Mamata Banerjee."

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of conspiring to usurp the powers of the state, he said, "They are completely damaging the Centre-state relations."

"The BJP is deriving pleasure by foisting cases against opposition leaders.

They are destroying the constitutional institutions," Naidu alleged, adding the issue would be discussed during his visit to New Delhi and an action plan in this regard would be chalked out.