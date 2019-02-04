Home Nation

BJP approaches Election Commission alleging Mamata government not allowing party's programmes in Bengal 

The party had Sunday alleged that the state government denied permission to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies.

Published: 04th February 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJP approaches Election Commission

BJP delegation led by Defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Bhupender singh Yadav, S S Ahluwalia and others coming out after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of not allowing its political programmes in the state and sought the Election Commission's intervention so that the Lok Sabha polls can be held in a "free and fair" manner.

A high-level BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the poll panel to highlight instances that show that the TMC "does not believe" in democracy, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also a member of the group, told reporters.

"In the interest of wanting free and fair environment in which the Lok Sabha polls can be conducted, we have come to bring to the notice of EC certain happenings in West Bengal which has complete cooperation of TMC.

Instances we highlighted point out that TMC doesn't believe in democracy.

"The party which is ruling in the state and its supporters are out in the open to ensure that no other political party gets permission to carry out its legitimate activities ahead of the polls,'' she said.

Besides Sitharaman, the other members of the delegation included Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and S S Ahluwalia, and BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni and Mukul Roy.

The TMC is rattled with the BJP's growth in the state and that is why it is restricting the saffron party's programmes and even not allowing some rallies, she claimed.

Sitharaman said the state officials are "in cahoots" with the ruling party to target the BJP by delaying permissions for events for which permissions were sought three to four days ago.

Attacking the state government, she said that even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was denied permission to land in West Bengal to address two rallies on Sunday despite permission being sought from the district officials well in advance.

"Probably a Freudian slip from his mouth (official) that there was pressure from above that I can't give permission for this meeting," she said.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the BJP has demanded that the poll panel thoroughly assess the "alarming situation" in West Bengal.

"We have also requested the poll panel to remove those state government officers who are acting as agents of the state government and sought deployment of central armed forces for smooth, free and fair conduct of the election in the state,'' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Election Commission Trinamool Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp