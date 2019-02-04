Home Nation

BJP trying to intimidate opposition through CBI: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav added that it was not only his party that was making such allegations but many other opposition parties seemed to be thinking on the same lines too.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Modi government of trying to scare and intimidate the opposition by using government agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Besides the ongoing developments in West Bengal, similar things are heard from other states as well," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in reference to the confrontation in Kolkata between the CBI and Kolkata Police.

"The BJP government is misusing the premier investigative agency to further its political ends just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," the 45-year-old said.

He also accused the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party of "politicising institutions".

He had earlier spoken to the West Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday night and extended his support to Mamata Banerjee as she took on the Centre over a reported effort by the agency to arrest the Kolkata Police Commissioner for his alleged complicity in a chit fund scam.

Akhilesh Yadav has sent party Vice President Kironmoy Nanda to take part in the sit-in and convey the party's support to her.

