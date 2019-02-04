BJP trying to intimidate opposition through CBI: Akhilesh Yadav

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Modi government of trying to scare and intimidate the opposition by using government agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Besides the ongoing developments in West Bengal, similar things are heard from other states as well," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in reference to the confrontation in Kolkata between the CBI and Kolkata Police.

ALSO READ | Kolkata police vs CBI: Mamata Banerjee continues sit-in, SP leader joins protest

"The BJP government is misusing the premier investigative agency to further its political ends just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," the 45-year-old said.

Akhilesh Yadav added that it was not only his party that was making such allegations but many other opposition parties seemed to be thinking on the same lines too.

He also accused the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party of "politicising institutions".

READ: Rajnath Singh says there may be constitutional breakdown in West Bengal, asserts Centre has power to take action

He had earlier spoken to the West Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday night and extended his support to Mamata Banerjee as she took on the Centre over a reported effort by the agency to arrest the Kolkata Police Commissioner for his alleged complicity in a chit fund scam.

Akhilesh Yadav has sent party Vice President Kironmoy Nanda to take part in the sit-in and convey the party's support to her.