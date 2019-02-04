BSP set to review ties with Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing concern over the ongoing feud in Chautala family and its impact on Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), BSP chief Mayawati, on Monday, dropped hints of reviewing her party’s alliance with the regional party as it may hit the political prospects of the blue brigade in upcoming Lok Sabah election in Haryana.

In a statement released to media, the BSP chief, however, said that if the Chautala family gets together again, BSP may re-stitch the alliance with INLD. Moreover, the BSP chief attributed the recent drubbing of INLD-BSP candidate in Jind bypoll to the infighting in Chautala family.

“The tussle in Chautala family has hurt the essence of INLD-BSP alliance as it was caught in negativity. This may further hit the BSP movement in the state. As a result, the central leadership of the BSP has been authorised to take a suitable decision in the party interest for future course of action in Haryana,”

said the release.

It went on to say that the party chief Mayawati believed that the changing political equations and the split in the family would be detrimental for the BSP which had consolidated its base in the state

on its own.

Mayawati has been reviewing her party’s state-wise preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Sunday she had taken the review meetings of Madhya Pradesh during which the BSP chief had attacked Kamalnath saying the Congress government led by him had failed to improve law and order situation in the state.

Mayawati had announced that her party would go it alone in MP in the general elections and would field candidates on all the seats.