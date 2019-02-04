Home Nation

BSP set to review ties with Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana

the BSP chief attributed the recent drubbing of INLD-BSP candidate in Jind bypoll to the infighting in Chautala family.

Published: 04th February 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing concern over the ongoing feud in Chautala family and its impact on Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), BSP chief Mayawati, on Monday, dropped hints of reviewing her party’s alliance with the regional party as it may hit the political prospects of the blue brigade in upcoming Lok Sabah election in Haryana.

In a statement released to media, the BSP chief, however, said that if the Chautala family gets together again, BSP may re-stitch the alliance with INLD. Moreover, the BSP chief attributed the recent drubbing of INLD-BSP candidate in Jind bypoll to the infighting in Chautala family.

“The tussle in Chautala family has hurt the essence of INLD-BSP alliance as it was caught in negativity. This may further hit the BSP movement in the state. As a result, the central leadership of the BSP has been authorised to take a suitable decision in the party interest for future course of action in Haryana,”
said the release.

It went on to say that the party chief Mayawati believed that the changing political equations and the split in the family would be detrimental for the BSP which had consolidated its base in the state
on its own.

Mayawati has been reviewing her party’s state-wise preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Sunday she had taken the review meetings of Madhya Pradesh during which the BSP chief had attacked Kamalnath saying the Congress government led by him had failed to improve law and order situation in the state.

Mayawati had announced that her party would go it alone in MP in the general elections and would field candidates on all the seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Mayawati INLD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp