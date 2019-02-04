Home Nation

CBI files case against two of its officers over Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority scam

The case was soon to be transferred to the CBI but the suspects, who were being probed, allegedly started bribing the officers. Around `10 lakh was allegedly paid to Rathore and Dutt.

Published: 04th February 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

CBI_Headquarters

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered a case against two of its own officials in connection with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) scam.

Apart from the two CBI officials — Inspector (ACB Ghaziabad) VS Rathore and ASI (CBI Academy, Ghaziabad) Sunil Dutt — the agency also registered a case against a few unknown Uttar Pradesh Police officials. The agency has alleged that the officers influenced the ongoing probe and claimed that a separate case of corruption has also been registered. 

“Criminal conspiracy for obtaining undue advantage by the public servants for dishonest performance of duty, undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means and bribing of public servants,” the FIR read.

The case was soon to be transferred to the CBI but the suspects, who were being probed, allegedly started bribing the officers. Around `10 lakh was allegedly paid to Rathore and Dutt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp