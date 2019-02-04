Home Nation

CBI vs Kolkata Police: Home Ministry to examine role of IPS officers

The MHA will seek report on the role of IPS officers who allegedly obstructed the CBI probe and whether they violated the service conduct rules in Sunday's episode in Kolkata.

Published: 04th February 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF Jawan stands guard infront of CBI office at CGO Complex at Salt lake near Kolkata on Sunday late evening February 3 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry will examine the role of some IPS officers in the alleged obstruction put up against a CBI team probing the Saradha ponzi scam in Kolkata and whether they violated the service conduct rules while preventing questioning of city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, officials said on Monday.

The Union home ministry is the cadre-controlling authority of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the country.

According to a ministry official, the MHA will seek report on the role of IPS officers who allegedly obstructed the CBI probe and whether they violated the service conduct rules in Sunday's episode in Kolkata.

The Centre on Sunday evening received information that CBI officers in Kolkata had experienced "intimidation and threat to personal safety in course of investigation into the Saradha scam being conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court.

" Reports were also received that the residence of a joint director of the CBI was surrounded by the Kolkata police, the ministry official said.

ALSO READ: Centre vs Mamata LIVE: Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi sends confidential report to Rajnath Singh  

Another official said, according to reports received by the home ministry, the CBI team was allegedly obstructed by the state police when they went to grill the Kolkata police chief in connection with the Saradha scam case.

The ministry has deployed central forces at the CBI office and residential premises of the probe agency officials in the state and it is now "closely monitoring the situation".

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has already spoken to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and took stock of the "unprecedented" situation that arose in Kolkata on Sunday, the official said.

According to the CBI, IPS officer Rajeev Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of the West Bengal Police probing the ponzi scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with Election Commission officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness.

In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and briefly detained on Sunday.

Hours after the incident, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI vs Kolkata Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp