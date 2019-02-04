CBI vs Mamata Banerjee: Netizens keep the josh high with hilarious memes

By Online Desk

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is continuing her dharna at the Metro Channel in Kolkata’s Esplanade area against the central government, the anti-BJP stir is unlikely to end any soon.

Following CBI's attempt to raid Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence over his alleged role in the removal of several important files connected to the Saradha chit fund scam, the Trinamool Congress supremo launched the sit-in protest on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Centre vs Mamata LIVE

She declared that the 'Satyagraha' is not against any agency but against the Modi government's atrocities. Opposition parties including Congress, SP, DMK have extended their support to Mamata. Meanwhile, the SC fixed the hearing of CBI's plea seeking action against Kolkata police for destroying Saradha scam evidence to Tuesday.

Amid all the drama, netizens are keeping the josh high on social media with their memes. Here are some of them.

Congress trying to delete old tweets #CBIvsMamata pic.twitter.com/rWfLe0QigW — Anand Patel (@logicalAnand) February 4, 2019

Me when uber eats says "your food is almost here " #CBIvsMamata pic.twitter.com/NFPOo0BDkl — फोकटिया (@imshant) February 4, 2019

Daughter : I will be home by 8 pm



Indian Mother at 8.01 : pic.twitter.com/OX1rKKix1G — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 4, 2019

1. Cancelled RSS's Rath Yatra in Bengal

2. Cancelled Amit Shah's rally in Bengal

3. Stopped Yogi's Chopper in Bengal

4. Now, got Modi's caged puppet arrested before he arrests Kolkata's PC.

Didi:4,Modi:0 @narendramodi #MamataVsCBI #MamataBlocksCBI#CBIvsMamata #TrollSangh pic.twitter.com/Jd7gnS9W9U — Troll Sangh(@trollsangh) February 4, 2019

This Bengali meme shows CBI trying to probe Saradha Chit scam while Kolkata Police pulls them back from doing so.

Incidentally, she held a dharna in the same spot against the Left government thirteen years ago and tasted victory after a 26-day hunger strike.