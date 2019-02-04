Home Nation

CBI vs Mamata Banerjee: Netizens keep the josh high with hilarious memes

Amid the political drama, netizens are storming social media platforms with funny memes. 

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

By Online Desk

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is continuing her dharna at the Metro Channel in Kolkata’s Esplanade area against the central government, the anti-BJP stir is unlikely to end any soon. 

Following CBI's attempt to raid Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence over his alleged role in the removal of several important files connected to the Saradha chit fund scam, the Trinamool Congress supremo launched the sit-in protest on Sunday.  

She declared that the 'Satyagraha' is not against any agency but against the Modi government's atrocities. Opposition parties including Congress, SP, DMK have extended their support to Mamata. Meanwhile, the SC fixed the hearing of CBI's plea seeking action against Kolkata police for destroying Saradha scam evidence to Tuesday.  

Amid all the drama, netizens are keeping the josh high on social media with their memes. Here are some of them.

This Bengali meme shows CBI trying to probe Saradha Chit scam while Kolkata Police pulls them back from doing so. 

Incidentally, she held a dharna in the same spot against the Left government thirteen years ago and tasted victory after a 26-day hunger strike. 

