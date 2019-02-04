Home Nation

CBI vs Mamata: Modi government playing with fire in Bengal, says Shatrughan Sinha

The second consecutive term Patna Sahib MP also rued that the party in power at the Centre has almost lost its credibility.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday fired a fresh salvo at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of playing with fire by targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whom he called a tried and tested mass leader.

The second consecutive term Patna Sahib MP also rued that the party in power at the Centre has almost lost its credibility and people are not accepting anything we are saying, a day after Banerjee sat on a dharna in Kolkata in protest against visit of a team of CBI officials to question the police commissioner in connection with a corruption case.

Sirji, what is happening.

Why are we playing with fire through the much-maligned, disgraced and condemned government institutions, that too when elections are around the corner, Sinha, who had recently annoyed his party by addressing an opposition rally organized by Banerjee at Kolkata, tweeted.

By targeting the tried and tested mass leader with the impeccable image, Bengal Tigress @MamataOfficial the lady who is identified with Hawai chappal and cotton saris.

We have almost lost our credibility and people are not accepting whatever we are saying.

Let us not get into knee-jerk panic action-reaction, Sinha added in another tweet.

For quite some time, Sinha has been criticizing the leadership of Modi and BJP president Amit Shah calling it a one-man army and two-man show.

He has also indicated that if denied a ticket by the BJP, he was ready to seek re-election from Patna Sahib as a nominee of another party with the cryptic remark location would be same, the situation may be different.

TAGS
CBI vs Mamata Shatrughan Sinha

