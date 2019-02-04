CBI vs Mamata: Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out amid Trinamool protests 

Home Nation

As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon, TMC leader Derek O'Brien asked Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu about his notice for discussion on the issue.

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were Monday washed out amid ruckus by Trinamool Congress members protesting over the issue of alleged misuse of the CBI by the Centre.

Replying to this, Naidu said, "I have told you in the morning that you can raise this issue during Zero Hour. During the motion of thanks to the President's address to Parliament, you can also raise the issue and others related to your state."

In the meanwhile, TMC and SP members trooped into the well and started raising slogans.

The chairman said, "You don't want discussion. You don't want to speak on reply to the motion of thanks (to President's address)".

When TMC members did not show any signs of relenting, Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the morning, the Rajya Sabha could not transact any major business.

As soon as the house assembled, Slogan shouting by TMC members on the issue resulted in adjournment of the House till 2 PM.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh says there may be constitutional breakdown in West Bengal, asserts Centre has power to take action

Naidu had asked agitating members to raise the issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address but TMC members did not heed to the suggestion and started raising slogans like "Save the Constitution" and moved towards the Well.

Naidu then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

As soon as the ministers laid listed papers on the table of the House, some opposition members were on their feet.

Naidu said he has received several notices, including from Derek O'Brien of the TMC on the CBI issue.

"I have not admitted any one of them (notices)," Naidu had said, adding members will get an opportunity to raise "important matter at length" during the debate on the President's address.

However, TMC member had started raising slogans and some members started moving towards the Well leading to adjournment.

In an unprecedented development on Sunday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station.

The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and RJD national president Lalu Prasad came out in support of Banerjee.

Gandhi called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and will defeat "fascist" forces.

