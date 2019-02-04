Home Nation

CBI vs Mamata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo accuses West Bengal CM of shielding 'corrupt', demands President's Rule in West Bengal 

The MP from Asansol in West Bengal also alleged that Banerjee was doing a "drama" and creating a constitutional crisis to shield her "corrupt and tainted accomplices".

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Babul Supriyo | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday demanded imposition of President's rule in West Bengal as he slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of aligning with those indulging in corruption.

"President's Rule should be imposed on West Bengal to control this 'Rogue' #TMchhi Govt under a corrupt CM Mamta Banerjee. This is a constitutional crisis 'created' by Mamata to shield her corrupt & tainted accomplices (sic)," Supriyo said in a tweet.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting the CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

Banerjee said Monday she will continue her "Satyagraha till the country and its Constitution are saved".

The chief minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.

Supriyo, the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, said it was "shameful that the opposition raises a hue and cry forgetting that this is about a police officer who is accused of destroying and tampering evidence connected to a scam where almost (Rs) 35,000 crore belonging to the rural poor of WB, has been looted".

He alleged that leaders of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TNC) were involved in the scam.

The TMC has rejected the allegations, maintaining that its leaders were being targeted due to political vendetta.

A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and RJD president Lalu Prasad have come out in support of Banerjee.

Babul Supriyo CBI vs Mamata

