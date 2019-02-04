Centre vs Mamata: Emergency like situation in West Bengal, says former PM Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has extended his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has taken on the central government over CBI's attempts to question Kolkata Police Commissioner.

"I am shocked learning about the CBI rushing to arrest the Police Commissioner and subsequent developments in West Bengal. The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency. The situation in WB is similar to that of the emergency days," Gowda said.

Gowda's son and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy too accused the Central government of damaging constitutional institutions by using them to target BJP's political opponents.