Home Nation

CRPF centre attack in J&K: NIA arrests Jaish militant for providing logistics

The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Magray, is an active OGW (over ground worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), an official statement said.

Published: 04th February 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant in connection with the attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora, according to an official statement.

The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Magray, is an active OGW (over ground worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), it said.

He is a key conspirator who provided logistical support such as providing shelter to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre in Lethpora before the terrorist attack, the NIA said in the statement.

In 2001 also, he was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Jammu and Kashmir Police and he remained under detention for 16 months, it said.

The militant attack on CRPF group centre in Lethpora was carried out in the intervening night of December 30-31, 2017 by three terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation JeM, the NIA said.

During an investigation by the NIA, the terrorists were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Baba, both resident of district Pulwama, and Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Rawalakot area of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, it said.

All the three terrorists were killed in the encounter.

In the attack, five CRPF personnel died and three were grievously injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp