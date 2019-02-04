Fadnavis confident of BJP's pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena

By PTI

JALNA: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is "certain" and all internal differences will be resolved by the two parties.

He said there are differences of opinion in every home, but they are ultimately resolved.

Fadnavis said it is "certain" that the BJP will have an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members, the second highest, to the Lower House of Parliament.

The CM was talking to reporters after the concluding programme of an animal fair held here in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra.

Early last year, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had declared that his party will fight all future elections on its own.

The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led ruling coalitions in Maharashtra and also at the Centre, but it routinely criticises its alliance partner's leaders and government policies.

Minister of State for Diary Development and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar was also present.

On differences between Khotkar and Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve, Fadnavis said, "I have come (to (Jalna) to resolve differences." It may be noted thatKhotkar and Dante have been attacking each other at public platforms.

Khotkar has declared that he will contest the Lok Sabha election against Danve from Jalna, the seat currently held by the BJP leader. Danve was not present at the programme.

Speaking to media persons, Khotkar, who also hails from Jalna district, asserted he would not back out from his decision to contest against Danve.

The Sena leader claimed the people of Jalna are with him.