Five cases of honey trapping between 2015 and 2017 in Army, Air Force: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five cases of honey trapping were reported by the Army and the Air Force between 2015 and 2017, government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written response to a question in the Upper House, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the Army reported two cases of honey trapping in 2015 and another two in 2017.

The Air Force reported one case of honey trapping in 2015, Bhamre said.

The Navy did not report any such case.

Bhamre said armed service personnel and their families are regularly sensitised on the use of honey traps as a modus operandi by foreign intelligence operatives.

"Advisories have been issued to all concerned. Special attention is being paid to new entrants in training institutes. Simultaneously, regular intelligence liaison with other agencies is maintained to detect such attempts," he said.

