Four children of a family burnt to death as houses catch fire in Bihar's Bhagalpur district
The children, aged between 4 and 8, died in Shripur village. The victims were identified as two sons and two daughters of Chattish Singh.
Published: 04th February 2019 01:33 PM | Last Updated: 04th February 2019 01:33 PM | A+A A-
PATNA: Four children of a family were burnt death in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Monday when eight houses in a village caught fire, police said.
The children, aged between 4 and 8, died in Shripur village. The victims were identified as two sons and two daughters of Chattish Singh.
A district police official, Nidhi Rani, said two people sustained serious burn injuries.